Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 24 Aug 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 1179.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1179 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech's stock opened at 1192.8 and closed at 1179.45. The stock reached a high of 1192.85 and a low of 1178.65. The market capitalization of the company is 319,210.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1202.7 and 875.65 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 40,865 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1179.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 40,865. The closing price for the stock was 1179.45.

