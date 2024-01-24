Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 1543.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1522.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1551.8 and closed at 1543.6. The highest price reached was 1567 and the lowest was 1517. The market capitalization is 412,327.27 crore. The 52-week high is 1617.65 and the 52-week low is 1016.45. The BSE volume for the day was 42,830 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST

On the last day, HCL Tech had a trading volume of 42,830 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 1543.6.

