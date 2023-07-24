Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1112.95 and closed at ₹1155.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1140 and a low of ₹1096.45 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹303,048.55 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1202.7 and the 52-week low is ₹875.65. The BSE volume for the day was 115,627 shares.
24 Jul 2023, 08:10 AM IST
