Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -3.33 %. The stock closed at 1155.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1116.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at 1112.95 and closed at 1155.2. The stock reached a high of 1140 and a low of 1096.45 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 303,048.55 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1202.7 and the 52-week low is 875.65. The BSE volume for the day was 115,627 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 08:10 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1155.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 115,627 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,155.2.

