Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Shares Soar in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1330.05 and closed at ₹1329.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1335.05 and a low of ₹1325.35. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is currently at ₹360,917.46 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1338.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1011.6. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 15,840 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.