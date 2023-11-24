Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Shares Soar in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 1329.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1330 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1330.05 and closed at 1329.45. The stock reached a high of 1335.05 and a low of 1325.35. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is currently at 360,917.46 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1338.95 and the 52-week low is 1011.6. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 15,840 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1330, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1329.45

HCL Tech's stock price is currently at 1330, with a slight increase of 0.04%. It has experienced a net change of 0.55.

24 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1329.45 on last trading day

On the last day, HCL Tech had a trading volume of 15,840 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 1329.45.

