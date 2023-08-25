Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Shares Slump in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at ₹1190 and closed at ₹1182.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1190 and a low of ₹1169 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is currently ₹317,112.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1202.7, while the 52-week low is ₹875.65. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 22,509 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hcl Tech August futures opened at 1166.15 as against previous close of 1173.85 HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1165.5. The bid price stands at 1166.25, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1167.0. There is a bid quantity of 700 and an offer quantity of 700. The open interest for HCL Tech is 8,481,200.

Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.46% 3 Months -0.49% 6 Months 7.03% YTD 12.7% 1 Year 23.4%

