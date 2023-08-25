Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Shares Slump in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at ₹1190 and closed at ₹1182.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1190 and a low of ₹1169 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is currently ₹317,112.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1202.7, while the 52-week low is ₹875.65. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 22,509 shares.
Hcl Tech August futures opened at 1166.15 as against previous close of 1173.85
HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1165.5. The bid price stands at 1166.25, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1167.0. There is a bid quantity of 700 and an offer quantity of 700. The open interest for HCL Tech is 8,481,200.
Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1170.1, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹1171.25
The current data shows that the stock price of HCL Tech is ₹1170.1. There was a slight decrease of 0.1% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -1.15.
Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1165.65, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹1171.25
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1165.65. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.6, suggesting a decrease of 5.6 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.46%
|3 Months
|-0.49%
|6 Months
|7.03%
|YTD
|12.7%
|1 Year
|23.4%
Hcl Tech Live Updates
Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1171.25, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹1182.15
As of the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is ₹1171.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.92, which means it has decreased by 0.92% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -10.9, indicating a decrease of ₹10.9 from the previous day's closing price.
Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1182.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22,509. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,182.15.
