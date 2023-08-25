Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Shares Slump in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 1171.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1170.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at 1190 and closed at 1182.15. The stock reached a high of 1190 and a low of 1169 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is currently 317,112.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1202.7, while the 52-week low is 875.65. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 22,509 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST Hcl Tech August futures opened at 1166.15 as against previous close of 1173.85

HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1165.5. The bid price stands at 1166.25, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1167.0. There is a bid quantity of 700 and an offer quantity of 700. The open interest for HCL Tech is 8,481,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1170.1, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹1171.25

The current data shows that the stock price of HCL Tech is 1170.1. There was a slight decrease of 0.1% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -1.15.

Click here for Hcl Tech Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1165.65, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹1171.25

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1165.65. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.6, suggesting a decrease of 5.6 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

25 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.46%
3 Months-0.49%
6 Months7.03%
YTD12.7%
1 Year23.4%
25 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1171.25, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹1182.15

As of the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1171.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.92, which means it has decreased by 0.92% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -10.9, indicating a decrease of 10.9 from the previous day's closing price.

25 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1182.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22,509. The closing price for the stock was 1,182.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.