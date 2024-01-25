Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of HCL Tech was ₹1523.8 and the closing price was ₹1522.85. The stock had a high of ₹1581 and a low of ₹1523.8. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹426,557.59 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1617.65 and the 52-week low is ₹1016.45. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 40,361 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.