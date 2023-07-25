comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 1116.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1112.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl TechPremium
Hcl Tech

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at 1117.05 and closed at 1116.75. The stock's highest price for the day was 1127.5 and the lowest was 1111.15. The company's market capitalization is 301111.51 crore. The 52-week high for HCL Tech is 1202.7 and the 52-week low is 875.65. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 61982 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 08:25:48 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1116.75 yesterday

On the last day, HCL Tech had a trading volume of 61982 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1116.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout