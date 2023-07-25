Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM ISTLivemint
Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 1116.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1112.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at ₹1117.05 and closed at ₹1116.75. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹1127.5 and the lowest was ₹1111.15. The company's market capitalization is 301111.51 crore. The 52-week high for HCL Tech is ₹1202.7 and the 52-week low is ₹875.65. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 61982 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023, 08:25:48 AM IST
