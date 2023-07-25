Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:25 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 1116.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1112.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at 1117.05 and closed at 1116.75. The stock's highest price for the day was 1127.5 and the lowest was 1111.15. The company's market capitalization is 301111.51 crore. The 52-week high for HCL Tech is 1202.7 and the 52-week low is 875.65. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 61982 shares.

