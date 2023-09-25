Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Plunges as Investors React to Negative News

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 1278.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1273.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1267.65 and closed at 1278.5. The highest price reached during the day was 1283.25, while the lowest price recorded was 1265.2. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 344,796.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1311 and the 52-week low is 882.2. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 58,411 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1273.5, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹1278.5

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1273.5 with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.39% and the net change is a decrease of 5.

25 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1278.5 on last trading day

On the last day, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 58,411 shares with a closing price of 1,278.5.

