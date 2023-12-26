Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Shares Dip in Trading

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1432.45 and closed at ₹1421.75. The high for the day was ₹1466.95, while the low was ₹1422.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹396737.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1509.25, and the 52-week low is ₹1011.6. The BSE volume for the day was 118001 shares.
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1444.85. There has been a percent change of -1.17, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -17.15, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹17.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.92%
|3 Months
|6.61%
|6 Months
|25.54%
|YTD
|40.74%
|1 Year
|40.77%
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.92%
|3 Months
|6.61%
|6 Months
|25.54%
|YTD
|40.74%
|1 Year
|40.77%

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1462. There has been a percent change of 2.83, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 40.25, further confirming the upward trend. Overall, the data suggests that HCL Tech stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Hcl Tech had a BSE volume of 118001 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1421.75.
