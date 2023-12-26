Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Shares Dip in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -1.17 %. The stock closed at 1462 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1444.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at 1432.45 and closed at 1421.75. The high for the day was 1466.95, while the low was 1422.95. The market capitalization of the company is 396737.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1509.25, and the 52-week low is 1011.6. The BSE volume for the day was 118001 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1444.85, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹1462

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1444.85. There has been a percent change of -1.17, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -17.15, meaning the stock has decreased by 17.15.

26 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.92%
3 Months6.61%
6 Months25.54%
YTD40.74%
1 Year40.77%
26 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1462, up 2.83% from yesterday's ₹1421.75

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1462. There has been a percent change of 2.83, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 40.25, further confirming the upward trend. Overall, the data suggests that HCL Tech stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

26 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1421.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hcl Tech had a BSE volume of 118001 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1421.75.

