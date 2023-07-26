Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 1111.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1120 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1115.6 and closed at 1112.75. The stock's high for the day was 1117.55 and the low was 1105.35. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 300,867.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1202.7 and the 52-week low is 875.65. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 30,955 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 09:51 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1120, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹1111.25

HCL Tech stock is currently priced at 1120 with a percent change of 0.79. This means that the stock has increased by 0.79% compared to its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 8.75, indicating that the stock has gained 8.75 since the last trading session.

Click here for Hcl Tech Profit Loss

26 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1119.45, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹1111.25

The current stock price of Hcl Tech is 1119.45 with a percent change of 0.74. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.74% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 8.2, meaning that the stock price has increased by 8.2 units.

26 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

26 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1113.3, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1111.25

The current data of HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1113.3, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a small positive percentage change and a net increase of 2.05. This suggests that HCL Tech may be performing well in the market, potentially attracting investors. However, it is important to consider other factors and trends in the stock market before making any investment decisions.

26 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1111.25, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1112.75

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is 1111.25. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.5, indicating a decrease of 1.5 in the stock price.

26 Jul 2023, 08:22 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1112.75 yesterday

On the last day, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 30955 shares and closed at a price of 1112.75.

