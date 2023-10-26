Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech closed today at 1231.45, up 0.2% from yesterday's 1229

26 Oct 2023
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 1229 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1231.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at 1230 and closed at 1234.85. The stock's high for the day was 1252.6 and the low was 1227.1. The market capitalization of HCL Tech was 3,33,143.1 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 1311 and the 52-week low was 1011.6. The BSE volume for the day was 19,274 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Today, the closing price of HCL Tech stock was 1231.45, representing a percent change of 0.2. The net change in the stock price was 2.45 compared to yesterday's closing price of 1229. Overall, the stock saw a slight increase in value.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3337.75-52.1-1.543680.03070.31221299.87
Infosys1357.8-12.3-0.91672.451215.45561638.75
HCL Technologies1231.452.450.21311.01011.6334174.29
LTI Mindtree5169.05-34.35-0.665590.04120.0152903.97
Tech Mahindra1116.0-25.7-2.251319.95982.9598198.16
The current day's low price for HCL Technologies stock is 1215.7, while the high price is 1238.

HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1233.15. The bid price is 1230.25 with a bid quantity of 700, while the offer price is 1230.8 with an offer quantity of 700. The open interest for HCL Tech stands at 2668400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

The 52 week low price of HCL Technologies Ltd stock is 1011.50, while the 52 week high price is 1311.30.

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1229.65. There has been a percent change of 0.05, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.65, which further confirms the small increase in the stock's price.

Top active call options for Hcl Tech at 26 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 1250.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 24.2 (+5.22%) & 9.2 (+9.52%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hcl Tech at 26 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.1 (-96.08%) & 0.05 (-93.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3346.7-43.15-1.273680.03070.31224574.72
Infosys1359.9-10.2-0.741672.451215.45562507.39
HCL Technologies1236.07.00.571311.01011.6335409.01
LTI Mindtree5193.85-9.55-0.185590.04120.0153637.57
Tech Mahindra1110.0-31.7-2.781319.95982.9597670.22
HCL Tech stock is currently trading at 1236, with a net change of 7 and a percent change of 0.57. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

The current day's low price of HCL Technologies stock is 1215.7 and the high price is 1237.5.

HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1233.3. The bid price is slightly lower at 1229.9, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1230.5. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 1400. The open interest for HCL Tech is 2483600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1233.4, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 4.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.36% and has gained 4.4 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

Top active call options for Hcl Tech at 26 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 1250.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 23.6 (+2.61%) & 9.0 (+7.14%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hcl Tech at 26 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.5 (-80.39%) & 0.2 (-73.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1261.49
10 Days1256.44
20 Days1251.37
50 Days1230.56
100 Days1187.11
300 Days1138.74
The current data of HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1234. There has been a percent change of 0.41, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 5, suggesting that the stock has gained 5 points.

The current day's low price for HCL Technologies stock is 1215.7, while the high price is 1237.5.

HCL Tech, currently trading at a spot price of 1230.8, has a bid price of 1227.5 and an offer price of 1228.0. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 700. The stock has an open interest of 2191000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1230.4. There has been a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.4, suggesting that the stock has risen by 1.4 units.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3336.3-53.55-1.583680.03070.31220769.31
Infosys1365.0-5.1-0.371672.451215.45564616.95
HCL Technologies1229.70.70.061311.01011.6333699.4
LTI Mindtree5141.0-62.4-1.25590.04120.0152074.23
Tech Mahindra1106.75-34.95-3.061319.95982.9597384.24
26 Oct 2023, 12:19 PM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6677
Buy14141414
Hold13131313
Sell4444
Strong Sell1111
Top active call options for Hcl Tech at 26 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 1250.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 23.2 (+0.87%) & 9.1 (+8.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hcl Tech at 26 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.2 (-52.94%) & 0.35 (-53.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

The low price of HCL Technologies stock today was 1215.7, while the high price was 1236.95.

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1231.35. There has been a percent change of 0.19, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.35, indicating a positive change in value. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a slight increase in value.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3344.9-44.95-1.333680.03070.31223916.09
Infosys1365.95-4.15-0.31672.451215.45565009.91
HCL Technologies1228.15-0.85-0.071311.01011.6333278.78
LTI Mindtree5073.3-130.1-2.55590.04120.0150071.62
Tech Mahindra1110.25-31.45-2.751319.95982.9597692.21
HCL Tech is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1228.4. The bid price is 1225.9, indicating the maximum price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 1226.5, indicating the minimum price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 700, suggesting a balanced demand and supply. The stock has an open interest of 2179800, indicating the number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

The current day's low price of HCL Technologies stock is 1215.7, while the high price is 1236.95.

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1227.15. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -1.85, meaning that the stock has decreased by 1.85.

Top active call options for Hcl Tech at 26 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 1250.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 21.95 (-4.57%) & 8.0 (-4.76%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hcl Tech at 26 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.25 (+27.45%) & 0.8 (+6.67%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3344.95-44.9-1.323680.03070.31223934.39
Infosys1360.75-9.35-0.681672.451215.45562858.99
HCL Technologies1225.85-3.15-0.261311.01011.6332654.64
LTI Mindtree5095.15-108.25-2.085590.04120.0150717.96
Tech Mahindra1106.25-35.45-3.111319.95982.9597340.25
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1225.85. There has been a percent change of -0.26 and a net change of -3.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.26% and the value has decreased by 3.15.

The low price of HCL Technologies stock today was 1215.7, while the high price reached 1236.95.

HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1224.55. The bid price is slightly lower at 1223.35, while the offer price is 1223.8. The offer quantity is 2100, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 700, showing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest for HCL Tech is 2146900, suggesting the number of outstanding futures or options contracts on the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

As of the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1229.25. There has been a 0.02% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.25.

26 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.77%
3 Months14.8%
6 Months15.34%
YTD18.25%
1 Year19.73%
Based on the current data, HCL Tech stock is priced at 1220 with a percent change of -0.73 and a net change of -9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and a decrease of 9 points.

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 19,274. The closing price for the stock was 1234.85.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.