comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 26 2023 10:00:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.25 2.28%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 242.2 1.09%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,533.9 0.14%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 593.5 -0.1%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 442.6 0%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Drops in Trading Today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Drops in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 1263.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1259.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl TechPremium
Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech's open price was 1271.95 and the close price was 1273.5. The highest price reached during the day was 1277.65, while the lowest price was 1256.45. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 342,671.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1311, and the 52-week low is 882.2. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 42,729.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 10:01:08 AM IST

Hcl Tech September futures opened at 1263.9 as against previous close of 1264.65

HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1259.7. The bid price and offer price are 1259.15 and 1259.7 respectively, with a bid quantity and offer quantity of 700. The stock has an open interest of 9011100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Sep 2023, 09:54:49 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1259.05, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹1263.4

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1259.05 with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -4.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.34% and the net change is a decrease of 4.35. Overall, this data indicates a slight decrease in the stock price of HCL Tech.

26 Sep 2023, 09:53:49 AM IST

Hcl Tech Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:34:59 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.15%
3 Months3.21%
6 Months20.16%
YTD21.57%
1 Year41.03%
26 Sep 2023, 09:01:07 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1265.65, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹1273.5

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1265.65 with a percent change of -0.62 and a net change of -7.85. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.62% and has dropped by 7.85 compared to the previous trading session.

26 Sep 2023, 08:15:34 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1273.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for HCL Tech was 42,729 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,273.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App