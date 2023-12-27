Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1463 and closed slightly lower at ₹1462. The stock had a high of ₹1467.1 and a low of ₹1442 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,95,923.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1509.25 and the 52-week low is ₹1011.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 52,923 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST
Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1462 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 52,923. The closing price for the shares was ₹1462.