Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at ₹1108.15, reached a high of ₹1120.5, and a low of ₹1108.15. The closing price was ₹1111.25. The market capitalization of HCL Tech was ₹301,477.02 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1202.7 and ₹875.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 19,864 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.