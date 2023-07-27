Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 1111.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1113.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at 1108.15, reached a high of 1120.5, and a low of 1108.15. The closing price was 1111.25. The market capitalization of HCL Tech was 301,477.02 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1202.7 and 875.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 19,864 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

