Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech closed today at 1268.55, up 3.01% from yesterday's 1231.45

20 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 3.01 %. The stock closed at 1231.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1268.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1220 and closed at 1229. The stock had a high of 1238 and a low of 1215.7. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 334,174.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1311 and the 52-week low is 1011.6. The BSE volume for HCL Tech on that day was 103,005 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:43 PM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1268.55, up 3.01% from yesterday's ₹1231.45

Today, the closing price of HCL Tech stock was 1268.55, representing a 3.01% increase from the previous day's closing price of 1231.45. The net change in price was 37.1.

27 Oct 2023, 06:21 PM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3350.5512.80.383680.03070.31225983.46
Infosys1380.6522.851.681672.451215.45571090.4
HCL Technologies1268.5537.13.011311.01011.6344241.99
LTI Mindtree5169.8-2.15-0.045590.04120.0152926.16
Tech Mahindra1120.654.650.421319.95982.9598607.32
27 Oct 2023, 05:44 PM IST HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of HCL Technologies stock is 1234.95, while the high price is 1270.5.

27 Oct 2023, 03:41 PM IST Hcl Tech October futures opened at 1243.2 as against previous close of 1236.2

HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1269.7. The bid price is 1272.85, and the offer price is 1272.95. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 700. The stock has an open interest of 10564400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 03:11 PM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1267.8, up 2.95% from yesterday's ₹1231.45

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1267.8 with a percent change of 2.95 and a net change of 36.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.95% and the net change is an increase of 36.35. Overall, this indicates positive movement in the stock price of HCL Tech.

27 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1265.25, up 2.74% from yesterday's ₹1231.45

The current data for Hcl Tech stock shows that the price is 1265.25. There has been a percent change of 2.74, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 33.8, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Hcl Tech stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 02:33 PM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3351.513.750.413680.03070.31226331.07
Infosys1378.4520.651.521672.451215.45570180.39
HCL Technologies1264.833.352.711311.01011.6343224.36
LTI Mindtree5170.65-1.3-0.035590.04120.0152951.3
Tech Mahindra1123.27.20.651319.95982.9598831.7
27 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST Hcl Tech October futures opened at 1243.2 as against previous close of 1236.2

HCL Tech's spot price is currently at 1265.55. The bid price stands at 1268.65, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1269.35. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 700. The stock's open interest is at 10,465,700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for HCL Technologies stock today was 1234.95, while the high price reached 1268.95.

27 Oct 2023, 01:53 PM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1268.85, up 3.04% from yesterday's ₹1231.45

The current price of HCL Tech stock is 1268.85, which represents a 3.04% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 37.4.

27 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1251.87
10 Days1253.20
20 Days1249.65
50 Days1232.44
100 Days1187.94
300 Days1139.65
27 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1264.25, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹1231.45

HCL Tech stock is currently priced at 1264.25, experiencing a 2.66% percent change with a net change of 32.8.

27 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of HCL Technologies stock is 1234.95 and the high price is 1267.

27 Oct 2023, 12:46 PM IST Hcl Tech October futures opened at 1243.2 as against previous close of 1236.2

HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1261.8. The bid price is slightly higher at 1265.3, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1265.95. The offer quantity stands at 2100, while the bid quantity is 700. The open interest for HCL Tech is 10348100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3349.6511.90.363680.03070.31225654.14
Infosys1381.423.61.741672.451215.45571400.63
HCL Technologies1259.6528.22.291311.01011.6341826.82
LTI Mindtree5180.959.00.175590.04120.0153255.98
Tech Mahindra1121.555.550.51319.95982.9598686.51
27 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1259.65, up 2.29% from yesterday's ₹1231.45

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1259.65. There has been a percent change of 2.29, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 28.2, which means that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.

27 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of HCL Technologies stock was 1234.95, while the high price reached 1265.2.

27 Oct 2023, 11:48 AM IST Hcl Tech October futures opened at 1243.2 as against previous close of 1236.2

Hcl Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1253.4. The bid price for the stock is 1257.35, with a bid quantity of 700. The offer price is 1257.95, with an offer quantity of 700. The stock has an open interest of 10334100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:47 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1256.55, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹1231.45

The current price of HCL Tech stock is 1256.55, which represents a percent change of 2.04. This means that the stock has increased by 2.04% in value. The net change is 25.1, indicating that the stock has increased by 25.1 in value. Overall, this data suggests that HCL Tech stock has experienced a positive movement in value.

27 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3350.012.250.373680.03070.31225782.21
Infosys1380.823.01.691672.451215.45571152.45
HCL Technologies1254.022.551.831311.01011.6340293.6
LTI Mindtree5184.0512.10.235590.04120.0153347.68
Tech Mahindra1120.04.00.361319.95982.9598550.13
27 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of HCL Technologies stock was 1234.95 and the high price was 1251.9.

27 Oct 2023, 11:01 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1251, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹1231.45

The current data for Hcl Tech stock shows that the price is 1251, with a percent change of 1.59. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.59% from its previous value. The net change is 19.55, which means that the stock has increased by 19.55 in value. Overall, this suggests that the Hcl Tech stock has experienced a positive increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3345.07.250.223680.03070.31223952.68
Infosys1378.8521.051.551672.451215.45570345.85
HCL Technologies1246.214.751.21311.01011.6338176.94
LTI Mindtree5188.616.650.325590.04120.0153482.27
Tech Mahindra1122.86.80.611319.95982.9598796.5
27 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1247, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹1231.45

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1247. There has been a 1.26 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 15.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 15.55 points.

27 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of HCL Technologies stock today was 1234.95, while the high price reached 1248.3.

27 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Hcl Tech October futures opened at 1243.2 as against previous close of 1236.2

HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1245.1 with a bid price of 1248.25 and an offer price of 1248.9. The offer quantity is 700 and the bid quantity is also 700. The stock has an open interest of 10231900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1231.45, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1229

The current price of HCL Tech stock is 1231.45. There has been a 0.2 percent increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 2.45.

27 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.97%
3 Months15.69%
6 Months14.99%
YTD18.52%
1 Year20.0%
27 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1231.45, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1229

The current stock price of HCL Tech is 1231.45 with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 2.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2% or 2.45 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing steadily with a small positive change.

27 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1229 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 103,005 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1229.

