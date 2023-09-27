Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 1260.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1263 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1265.6 and closed at 1263.4. The highest price reached during the day was 1266.25, while the lowest price was 1257.1. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 341,953.73 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1311 and 882.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41534 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1263, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1260.6

The current stock price of Hcl Tech is 1263, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 2.4. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value of 0.19% and has gained 2.4 points.

27 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1263.4 on last trading day

On the last day, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 41534 shares and closed at a price of 1263.4.

