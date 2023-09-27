Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1265.6 and closed at ₹1263.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1266.25, while the lowest price was ₹1257.1. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹341,953.73 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1311 and ₹882.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41534 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Hcl Tech is ₹1263, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 2.4. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value of 0.19% and has gained 2.4 points.
