Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2023, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 1154.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1144.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at 1162.15 and closed at 1171.25. The stock reached a high of 1171.1 and a low of 1150 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 312,631.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1202.7 and the 52-week low is 875.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 589,652 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1144.3, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹1154.7

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1144.3. There has been a negative percent change of -0.9, which translates to a net change of -10.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 10.4 points.

28 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.68%
3 Months-2.43%
6 Months5.4%
YTD11.03%
1 Year22.27%
28 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1154.7, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹1171.25

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is 1154.7, with a percent change of -1.41 and a net change of -16.55. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.41% and the net change is a decrease of 16.55.

28 Aug 2023, 08:21 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1171.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 589,652. The closing price for the stock was 1171.25.

