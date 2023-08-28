Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at ₹1162.15 and closed at ₹1171.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1171.1 and a low of ₹1150 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹312,631.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1202.7 and the 52-week low is ₹875.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 589,652 shares.
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1144.3. There has been a negative percent change of -0.9, which translates to a net change of -10.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 10.4 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.68%
|3 Months
|-2.43%
|6 Months
|5.4%
|YTD
|11.03%
|1 Year
|22.27%
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1154.7, with a percent change of -1.41 and a net change of -16.55. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.41% and the net change is a decrease of ₹16.55.
On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 589,652. The closing price for the stock was ₹1171.25.
