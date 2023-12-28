Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 1458.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1471.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1460.05 and closed at 1458.05. The stock had a high of 1475.95 and a low of 1457.9. The market capitalization of HCL Tech was 399342.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1509.25 and the 52-week low was 1016.45. The stock had a trading volume of 24390 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1458.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 24,390. The closing price for the stock was 1,458.05.

