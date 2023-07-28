comScore
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 1117.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1111.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1112.05 and closed at 1114.85. The stock had a high of 1122.75 and a low of 1109. The market capitalization of the company is 302,546.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1202.7, while the 52-week low is 875.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 22,723 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:20:31 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1111.05, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹1117.45

The current price of HCL Tech stock is 1111.05, with a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -6.4. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.57% and by 6.4.

28 Jul 2023, 09:02:16 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1117.45, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1114.85

The current price of Hcl Tech stock is 1117.45. The stock has experienced a small increase of 0.23% or 2.6 points.

28 Jul 2023, 08:00:25 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1114.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume was 22,723 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,114.85.

