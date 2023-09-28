Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1263 and closed at ₹1260.6. The stock had a high of ₹1266.8 and a low of ₹1253.5. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹341,561.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1311 and the 52-week low is ₹882.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,354 shares.
28 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST
