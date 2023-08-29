Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Plummets in Today's Trading
1 min read.Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM ISTLivemint
Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 1154.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1147 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of HCL Tech was ₹1154.7, and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹1155.15 and a low of ₹1139.4 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹310,547.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1202.7, and the 52-week low is ₹875.65. The BSE volume for the day was 55,324 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Aug 2023, 09:00:16 AM IST
29 Aug 2023, 08:08:12 AM IST
