Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 1154.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1147 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, the open price of HCL Tech was 1154.7, and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 1155.15 and a low of 1139.4 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 310,547.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1202.7, and the 52-week low is 875.65. The BSE volume for the day was 55,324 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1147, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹1154.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Hcl Tech is 1147. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.7, which means the stock has decreased by 7.7.

29 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1154.7 on last trading day

On the last day, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 55324 shares, and the closing price was 1154.7.

