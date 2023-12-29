Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 1471.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1473.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at 1471.7 and closed at 1471.6. The high for the day was 1482.35, while the low was 1468.85. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 399,967.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1509.25, and the 52-week low is 1016.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 26,589 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1471.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 26,589 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1,471.6.

