Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hcl Tech opened at ₹1571.95 and closed at ₹1575.2. The stock had a high of ₹1571.95 and a low of ₹1536.95. The market capitalization of Hcl Tech is currently at ₹420,004.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1617.65 and the 52-week low is ₹1016.45. The stock had a trading volume of 56,657 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.