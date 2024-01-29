Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -1.54 %. The stock closed at 1575.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1551 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hcl Tech opened at 1571.95 and closed at 1575.2. The stock had a high of 1571.95 and a low of 1536.95. The market capitalization of Hcl Tech is currently at 420,004.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1617.65 and the 52-week low is 1016.45. The stock had a trading volume of 56,657 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1575.2 on last trading day

On the last day, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 56657 shares and closed at a price of 1575.2.

