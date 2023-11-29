Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Shows Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 1308.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1316.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1309 and closed at 1308.5. The stock had a high of 1319 and a low of 1295.2. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 357,335.42 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1338.95, while the 52-week low is 1011.6. The BSE volume for the day was 16,977 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:05 AM IST Hcl Tech November futures opened at 1323.2 as against previous close of 1319.65

HCL Tech's spot price is currently at 1331.35, with a bid price of 1333.9 and an offer price of 1334.25. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 700. The stock has an open interest of 7244300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1316.8, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1308.5

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1316.8. There has been a 0.63% percent change, with a net change of 8.3. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.63% or 8.3 points.

29 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.66%
3 Months11.86%
6 Months15.92%
YTD26.69%
1 Year17.68%
29 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1316.8, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1308.5

Currently, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1316.8, which represents a percent change of 0.63. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

29 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1308.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for HCL Tech was 16,977 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,308.5.

