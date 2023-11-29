Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Shows Strong Trading Performance

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1309 and closed at ₹1308.5. The stock had a high of ₹1319 and a low of ₹1295.2. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹357,335.42 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1338.95, while the 52-week low is ₹1011.6. The BSE volume for the day was 16,977 shares.
HCL Tech's spot price is currently at 1331.35, with a bid price of 1333.9 and an offer price of 1334.25. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 700. The stock has an open interest of 7244300.
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1316.8. There has been a 0.63% percent change, with a net change of 8.3. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.63% or 8.3 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.66%
|3 Months
|11.86%
|6 Months
|15.92%
|YTD
|26.69%
|1 Year
|17.68%
Currently, the stock price of HCL Tech is ₹1316.8, which represents a percent change of 0.63. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day, the BSE volume for HCL Tech was 16,977 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,308.5.
