Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1264.85 and closed at ₹1261.25. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹1265, while the lowest price was ₹1239. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is currently ₹337,987.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1311, while the 52-week low is ₹882.2. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 59,169 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.