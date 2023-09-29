Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1264.85 and closed at ₹1261.25. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹1265, while the lowest price was ₹1239. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is currently ₹337,987.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1311, while the 52-week low is ₹882.2. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 59,169 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Hcl Tech is ₹1248.35, with a percent change of -1.02 and a net change of -12.9. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, suggesting a negative trend in the market. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for any potential changes or developments.
On the last day, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 59,169 shares, with a closing price of ₹1,261.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!