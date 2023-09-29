Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 1261.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1248.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at 1264.85 and closed at 1261.25. The highest price it reached during the day was 1265, while the lowest price was 1239. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is currently 337,987.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1311, while the 52-week low is 882.2. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 59,169 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1248.35, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹1261.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Hcl Tech is 1248.35, with a percent change of -1.02 and a net change of -12.9. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, suggesting a negative trend in the market. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for any potential changes or developments.

29 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1261.25 on last trading day

On the last day, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 59,169 shares, with a closing price of 1,261.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.