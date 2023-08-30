Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at ₹1152 and closed at ₹1147. The stock had a high of ₹1163.8 and a low of ₹1148.65. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹313,511.73 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1202.7 and the 52-week low is ₹875.65. The total BSE volume for HCL Tech shares on that day was 55,549 shares.
Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1165, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1157.95
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1165. There has been a percent change of 0.61, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.05, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹7.05. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive trend for HCL Tech stock.
Hcl Tech Live Updates
HCL TECHNOLOGIES
Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.86%
|3 Months
|-1.39%
|6 Months
|7.42%
|YTD
|11.38%
|1 Year
|26.16%
Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1157.95, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹1147
The current price of HCL Tech stock is ₹1157.95, with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 10.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.95% or 10.95 points. The overall trend is positive, suggesting that the stock is performing well. However, it is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and the stock's performance may change over time.
Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1147 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 55,549. The closing price of the shares was ₹1147.
