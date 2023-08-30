Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 1157.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1165 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at 1152 and closed at 1147. The stock had a high of 1163.8 and a low of 1148.65. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 313,511.73 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1202.7 and the 52-week low is 875.65. The total BSE volume for HCL Tech shares on that day was 55,549 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1165, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1157.95

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1165. There has been a percent change of 0.61, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.05, suggesting that the stock has increased by 7.05. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive trend for HCL Tech stock.

30 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.86%
3 Months-1.39%
6 Months7.42%
YTD11.38%
1 Year26.16%
30 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1157.95, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹1147

The current price of HCL Tech stock is 1157.95, with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 10.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.95% or 10.95 points. The overall trend is positive, suggesting that the stock is performing well. However, it is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and the stock's performance may change over time.

30 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1147 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 55,549. The closing price of the shares was 1147.

