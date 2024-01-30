Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 1551 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1574.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1560.05 and closed at 1551. The stock reached a high of 1588.7 and a low of 1551 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 426,462.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1617.65 and the 52-week low is 1016.45. The BSE volume for the day was 32,467 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1574.85, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹1551

The current stock price of HCL Tech is 1574.85, with a percent change of 1.54 and a net change of 23.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.54% from the previous trading day, resulting in a net gain of 23.85. This indicates positive momentum in the stock, suggesting that investors are actively buying and driving up the price.

30 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.42%
3 Months10.95%
6 Months41.0%
YTD7.4%
1 Year41.14%
30 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1574.85, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹1551

As of the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1574.85. It has experienced a 1.54% increase, with a net change of 23.85.

30 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1551 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 32,467. The closing price for the shares was 1,551.

