Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1560.05 and closed at ₹1551. The stock reached a high of ₹1588.7 and a low of ₹1551 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹426,462.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1617.65 and the 52-week low is ₹1016.45. The BSE volume for the day was 32,467 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of HCL Tech is ₹1574.85, with a percent change of 1.54 and a net change of 23.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.54% from the previous trading day, resulting in a net gain of ₹23.85. This indicates positive momentum in the stock, suggesting that investors are actively buying and driving up the price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.42%
|3 Months
|10.95%
|6 Months
|41.0%
|YTD
|7.4%
|1 Year
|41.14%
On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 32,467. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,551.
