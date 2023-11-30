Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech sees bullish trading trend today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 1333.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1338 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech had an opening price of 1325.95 and a closing price of 1316.8. The highest price reached during the day was 1338.2 and the lowest price was 1323.05. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 361,894.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1338.95 and the 52-week low is 1011.6. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 77334.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of HCL Technologies stock today was 1330.3 and the high price was 1340.

30 Nov 2023, 10:08 AM IST Hcl Tech November futures opened at 1338.95 as against previous close of 1335.1

HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1338. The bid price is slightly lower at 1337.1, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1337.6. The stock has an offer quantity of 700 and a bid quantity of 700. The open interest for HCL Tech is 3,411,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1338, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1333.6

The current stock price of HCL Tech is 1338. The percent change is 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.4, meaning the stock has increased by 4.4.

30 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.55%
3 Months10.87%
6 Months16.49%
YTD28.35%
1 Year18.16%
30 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1333.6, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹1316.8

The current data for Hcl Tech stock shows that the price is 1333.6, with a percent change of 1.28 and a net change of 16.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.28% and the net change in price is 16.8.

30 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1316.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 77,334. The closing price of the shares was 1316.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.