Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech sees bullish trading trend today

On the last day, HCL Tech had an opening price of ₹1325.95 and a closing price of ₹1316.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1338.2 and the lowest price was ₹1323.05. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹361,894.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1338.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1011.6. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 77334.
The low price of HCL Technologies stock today was ₹1330.3 and the high price was ₹1340.
HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1338. The bid price is slightly lower at 1337.1, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1337.6. The stock has an offer quantity of 700 and a bid quantity of 700. The open interest for HCL Tech is 3,411,800.
The current stock price of HCL Tech is ₹1338. The percent change is 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.4, meaning the stock has increased by ₹4.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.55%
|3 Months
|10.87%
|6 Months
|16.49%
|YTD
|28.35%
|1 Year
|18.16%
The current data for Hcl Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1333.6, with a percent change of 1.28 and a net change of 16.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.28% and the net change in price is 16.8.
On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 77,334. The closing price of the shares was ₹1316.8.
