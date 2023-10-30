Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1240.8 and closed at ₹1231.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1270.5 and a low of ₹1234.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹344,241.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1311 and the 52-week low is ₹1011.6. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 64,797 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.11%
|3 Months
|19.25%
|6 Months
|19.23%
|YTD
|22.07%
|1 Year
|22.93%
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1272.55 with a percent change of 0.32. This means that the stock has increased by 0.32% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 4, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹4 in value.
On the last day, the total volume of shares traded for HCL Tech on the BSE was 64797. The closing price of the shares was ₹1231.45.
