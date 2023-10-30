Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 1268.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1272.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at 1240.8 and closed at 1231.45. The stock reached a high of 1270.5 and a low of 1234.95. The market capitalization of the company is 344,241.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1311 and the 52-week low is 1011.6. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 64,797 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.11%
3 Months19.25%
6 Months19.23%
YTD22.07%
1 Year22.93%
30 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1272.55, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1268.55

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1272.55 with a percent change of 0.32. This means that the stock has increased by 0.32% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 4, indicating that the stock has increased by 4 in value.

30 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1231.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the total volume of shares traded for HCL Tech on the BSE was 64797. The closing price of the shares was 1231.45.

