LIVE UPDATES

Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:09 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 1157.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1168.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl TechPremium
Hcl Tech

On the last day, the open price of HCL Tech was 1165.95, and the closing price was 1157.95. The stock had a high of 1175.8 and a low of 1161.5. The market capitalization of HCL Tech was 316,368.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1202.7, while the 52-week low was 875.65. The BSE volume for the day was 70,629 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:09:31 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1157.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for HCL Tech was 70,629 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1157.95.

