Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 1157.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1168.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of HCL Tech was ₹1165.95, and the closing price was ₹1157.95. The stock had a high of ₹1175.8 and a low of ₹1161.5. The market capitalization of HCL Tech was ₹316,368.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1202.7, while the 52-week low was ₹875.65. The BSE volume for the day was 70,629 shares.
31 Aug 2023, 08:09:31 AM IST
