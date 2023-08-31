Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

On the last day, the open price of HCL Tech was ₹1165.95, and the closing price was ₹1157.95. The stock had a high of ₹1175.8 and a low of ₹1161.5. The market capitalization of HCL Tech was ₹316,368.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1202.7, while the 52-week low was ₹875.65. The BSE volume for the day was 70,629 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.