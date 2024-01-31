Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech had an opening price of 1585.5 and a closing price of 1574.85. The stock reached a high of 1592 and a low of 1550 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 422,143.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1617.65 and the 52-week low is 1016.45. The BSE volume for the day was 49,889 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1558.9, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹1574.85

