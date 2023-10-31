Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 1268.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1265.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech's open price was 1268.7 and the close price was 1268.55. The highest price during the day was 1273.85 and the lowest was 1257. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is currently at 343,346.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1311 and the 52-week low is 1011.6. The BSE volume for the day was 24,034 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.49%
3 Months17.52%
6 Months18.86%
YTD21.69%
1 Year22.79%
31 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1265.25, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹1268.55

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1265.25. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.3, meaning the stock has decreased by 3.3.

31 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1268.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had a volume of 24034 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1268.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.