Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day, HCL Tech's open price was ₹1268.7 and the close price was ₹1268.55. The highest price during the day was ₹1273.85 and the lowest was ₹1257. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is currently at ₹343,346.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1311 and the 52-week low is ₹1011.6. The BSE volume for the day was 24,034 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.