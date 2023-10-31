Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day, HCL Tech's open price was ₹1268.7 and the close price was ₹1268.55. The highest price during the day was ₹1273.85 and the lowest was ₹1257. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is currently at ₹343,346.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1311 and the 52-week low is ₹1011.6. The BSE volume for the day was 24,034 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.49%
|3 Months
|17.52%
|6 Months
|18.86%
|YTD
|21.69%
|1 Year
|22.79%
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1265.25. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.3, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹3.3.
On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had a volume of 24034 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹1268.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!