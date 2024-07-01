Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 01 Jul 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 1456.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1459.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock opened at 1470.3 and closed at 1456.25 on the last day. The high for the day was 1470.3 and the low was 1441.7. The market cap stood at 396086.56 crore, with a 52-week high of 1696.5 and a 52-week low of 1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 532285 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1494.0, 2.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3444
    Buy14131311
    Hold14141411
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell2223
01 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4469 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 532 k.

01 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1456.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1470.3 & 1441.7 yesterday to end at 1456.25. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

