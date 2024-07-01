Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1470.3 and closed at ₹1456.25 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1470.3 and the low was ₹1441.7. The market cap stood at ₹396086.56 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1696.5 and a 52-week low of ₹1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 532285 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1494.0, 2.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|14
|13
|13
|11
|Hold
|14
|14
|14
|11
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 532 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1470.3 & ₹1441.7 yesterday to end at ₹1456.25. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.