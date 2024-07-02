Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 02 Jul 2024, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 1459.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1468.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock opened at 1461.7 and closed at 1459.6 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1478.5 and the low was 1455. The market capitalization was 398569.56 crore. The 52-week high was 1696.5 and the 52-week low was 1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 130109 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The share price of HCL Tech has increased by 1.11% today, reaching 1485.10. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have surged by 23.65% to 1485.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.94%
3 Months-12.13%
6 Months-1.0%
YTD0.19%
1 Year23.65%
02 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11480.03Support 11456.43
Resistance 21491.12Support 21443.92
Resistance 31503.63Support 31432.83
02 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1494.0, 1.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3444
    Buy14131311
    Hold14141411
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell2223
02 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4091 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 130 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1459.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1478.5 & 1455 yesterday to end at 1459.6. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

