Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1461.7 and closed at ₹1459.6 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1478.5 and the low was ₹1455. The market capitalization was ₹398569.56 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1696.5 and the 52-week low was ₹1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 130109 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The share price of HCL Tech has increased by 1.11% today, reaching ₹1485.10. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have surged by 23.65% to ₹1485.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.94%
|3 Months
|-12.13%
|6 Months
|-1.0%
|YTD
|0.19%
|1 Year
|23.65%
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1480.03
|Support 1
|1456.43
|Resistance 2
|1491.12
|Support 2
|1443.92
|Resistance 3
|1503.63
|Support 3
|1432.83
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1494.0, 1.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|14
|13
|13
|11
|Hold
|14
|14
|14
|11
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 130 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1478.5 & ₹1455 yesterday to end at ₹1459.6. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.