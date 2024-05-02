Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1360.4, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹1367.55

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1386, closed at ₹1387.1, with a high of ₹1397.35 and a low of ₹1363. The market capitalization was ₹371107.27 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1696.5 and the 52-week low was ₹1048. On the BSE, the volume traded was 92790 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
HCL Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1359 and a high of ₹1377.85 on the current day.
Hcl Tech share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.13%; Futures open interest increased by 9.53%
A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Hcl Tech, indicates a potential downward price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.
Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1360.4, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹1367.55
Hcl Tech share price closed the day at ₹1360.4 - a 0.52% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1372.73 , 1385.27 , 1392.63. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1352.83 , 1345.47 , 1332.93.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Hcl Tech Live Updates
Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1360.6, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹1367.55
Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1360.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1353.4 and ₹1388.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1353.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1388.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Hcl Tech share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1429.60
|10 Days
|1465.74
|20 Days
|1504.88
|50 Days
|1588.28
|100 Days
|1533.21
|300 Days
|1376.68
Hcl Tech share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Hcl Tech touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Hcl Tech share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 19.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|11
|11
|10
|Hold
|13
|12
|11
|13
|Sell
|7
|8
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|2
Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1361.35, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1367.55
Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1361.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1353.4 and ₹1388.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1353.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1388.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.08%; Futures open interest increased by 4.5%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Hcl Tech indicates the possibility of positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
HCL Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1359.7 and a high of ₹1377.85 on the current day.
Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1365, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1367.55
Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1365 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1353.4 and ₹1388.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1353.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1388.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1374.02 and 1361.52 levels in the most recent hour. Traders might want to think about rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1361.52 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1374.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1362.05, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹1367.55
Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1362.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1353.4 and ₹1388.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1353.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1388.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers
HCL Technologies' stock price is currently down by 0.17% at ₹1365.25, while its counterparts like Tata Consultancy Services, LTI, Mindtree, Tech Mahindra, and Oracle Financial Services Software are seeing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are both up by 0.33% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3848.7
|26.1
|0.68
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1392493.34
|HCL Technologies
|1365.25
|-2.3
|-0.17
|1696.5
|1048.0
|370483.13
|LTI Mindtree
|4719.0
|12.55
|0.27
|6442.65
|4418.0
|139759.49
|Tech Mahindra
|1267.25
|5.3
|0.42
|1416.0
|1021.5
|111843.2
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7668.8
|74.45
|0.98
|9021.4
|3418.0
|66467.02
Hcl Tech share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 46.50% higher than yesterday
HCL Technologies' trading volume until 10 AM is 46.50% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1365.35, showing a slight increase of -0.16%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Hcl Tech share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Hcl Tech touched a high of 1372.45 & a low of 1359.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1374.02
|Support 1
|1361.52
|Resistance 2
|1379.48
|Support 2
|1354.48
|Resistance 3
|1386.52
|Support 3
|1349.02
Hcl Tech Live Updates
Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers
Today, HCL Tech's stock price declined by 0.36% to reach ₹1362.65, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed trend. Tech Mahindra is declining, whereas Tata Consultancy Services, LTI, Mindtree, and Oracle Financial Services Software are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.14% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3824.0
|1.4
|0.04
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1383556.67
|HCL Technologies
|1362.65
|-4.9
|-0.36
|1696.5
|1048.0
|369777.57
|LTI Mindtree
|4731.55
|25.1
|0.53
|6442.65
|4418.0
|140131.18
|Tech Mahindra
|1256.05
|-5.9
|-0.47
|1416.0
|1021.5
|110854.72
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7651.9
|57.55
|0.76
|9021.4
|3418.0
|66320.55
Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.24%; Futures open interest increased by 0.17%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Hcl Tech indicates potential for positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions.
Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1369.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1367.55
Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1369.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1353.4 and ₹1388.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1353.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1388.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of HCL Tech has decreased by -0.24% and is currently trading at ₹1364.30. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have gained 28.43%, reaching ₹1364.30. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.08%
|3 Months
|-16.29%
|6 Months
|7.1%
|YTD
|-6.79%
|1 Year
|28.43%
Hcl Tech share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1388.85
|Support 1
|1353.4
|Resistance 2
|1411.1
|Support 2
|1340.2
|Resistance 3
|1424.3
|Support 3
|1317.95
Hcl Tech share price Today : Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3689 k
The trading volume yesterday was 108.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.
Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1387.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1397.35 & ₹1363 yesterday to end at ₹1387.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
