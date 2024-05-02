Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech closed today at 1360.4, down -0.52% from yesterday's 1367.55

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1386, closed at ₹1387.1, with a high of ₹1397.35 and a low of ₹1363. The market capitalization was ₹371107.27 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1696.5 and the 52-week low was ₹1048. On the BSE, the volume traded was 92790 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
HCL Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1359 and a high of ₹1377.85 on the current day.
A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Hcl Tech, indicates a potential downward price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.
Hcl Tech share price closed the day at ₹1360.4 - a 0.52% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1372.73 , 1385.27 , 1392.63. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1352.83 , 1345.47 , 1332.93.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1360.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1353.4 and ₹1388.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1353.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1388.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1429.60
|10 Days
|1465.74
|20 Days
|1504.88
|50 Days
|1588.28
|100 Days
|1533.21
|300 Days
|1376.68
Hcl Tech touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 19.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|11
|11
|10
|Hold
|13
|12
|11
|13
|Sell
|7
|8
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|2
Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1361.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1353.4 and ₹1388.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1353.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1388.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
An increase in futures price and open interest for Hcl Tech indicates the possibility of positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
HCL Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1359.7 and a high of ₹1377.85 on the current day.
Hcl Tech touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1429.60
|10 Days
|1465.74
|20 Days
|1504.88
|50 Days
|1588.28
|100 Days
|1533.21
|300 Days
|1376.68
Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1365 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1353.4 and ₹1388.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1353.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1388.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price has been moving between 1374.02 and 1361.52 levels in the most recent hour. Traders might want to think about rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1361.52 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1374.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1362.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1353.4 and ₹1388.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1353.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1388.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
HCL Technologies' stock price is currently down by 0.17% at ₹1365.25, while its counterparts like Tata Consultancy Services, LTI, Mindtree, Tech Mahindra, and Oracle Financial Services Software are seeing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are both up by 0.33% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3848.7
|26.1
|0.68
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1392493.34
|HCL Technologies
|1365.25
|-2.3
|-0.17
|1696.5
|1048.0
|370483.13
|LTI Mindtree
|4719.0
|12.55
|0.27
|6442.65
|4418.0
|139759.49
|Tech Mahindra
|1267.25
|5.3
|0.42
|1416.0
|1021.5
|111843.2
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7668.8
|74.45
|0.98
|9021.4
|3418.0
|66467.02
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 18.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|11
|11
|10
|Hold
|13
|12
|11
|13
|Sell
|7
|8
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|2
HCL Technologies' trading volume until 10 AM is 46.50% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1365.35, showing a slight increase of -0.16%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Hcl Tech touched a high of 1372.45 & a low of 1359.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1374.02
|Support 1
|1361.52
|Resistance 2
|1379.48
|Support 2
|1354.48
|Resistance 3
|1386.52
|Support 3
|1349.02
Today, HCL Tech's stock price declined by 0.36% to reach ₹1362.65, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed trend. Tech Mahindra is declining, whereas Tata Consultancy Services, LTI, Mindtree, and Oracle Financial Services Software are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.14% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3824.0
|1.4
|0.04
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1383556.67
|HCL Technologies
|1362.65
|-4.9
|-0.36
|1696.5
|1048.0
|369777.57
|LTI Mindtree
|4731.55
|25.1
|0.53
|6442.65
|4418.0
|140131.18
|Tech Mahindra
|1256.05
|-5.9
|-0.47
|1416.0
|1021.5
|110854.72
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7651.9
|57.55
|0.76
|9021.4
|3418.0
|66320.55
An increase in futures price and open interest in Hcl Tech indicates potential for positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions.
Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1369.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1353.4 and ₹1388.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1353.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1388.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of HCL Tech has decreased by -0.24% and is currently trading at ₹1364.30. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have gained 28.43%, reaching ₹1364.30. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.08%
|3 Months
|-16.29%
|6 Months
|7.1%
|YTD
|-6.79%
|1 Year
|28.43%
The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1388.85
|Support 1
|1353.4
|Resistance 2
|1411.1
|Support 2
|1340.2
|Resistance 3
|1424.3
|Support 3
|1317.95
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 18.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|11
|11
|10
|Hold
|13
|12
|11
|13
|Sell
|7
|8
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 108.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1397.35 & ₹1363 yesterday to end at ₹1387.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!