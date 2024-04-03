Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Sees Positive Trading Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 1.84 %. The stock closed at 1528.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1556.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1569.15 and closed at 1556.45. The stock reached a high of 1569.15 and a low of 1525.05 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at 413,803.11 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 1696.5 and the 52-week low was 1016.45. The BSE volume for the day was 35,826 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:32 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3928.045.41.174254.453056.141437275.38
Infosys1489.96.70.451731.01215.45616280.44
HCL Technologies1556.2528.151.841696.51016.45422314.13
LTI Mindtree4905.24.550.096442.654130.3145099.11
Tech Mahindra1256.920.251.641416.0982.95110596.12
03 Apr 2024, 10:22 AM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1556.15, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹1528.1

HCL Tech stock is currently priced at 1556.15, with a net change of 28.05 and a percent change of 1.84. The stock has shown a positive movement in the recent period.

03 Apr 2024, 10:12 AM IST HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

HCL Technologies stock reached a low of 1519.25 and a high of 1551.10 on the current day.

03 Apr 2024, 10:03 AM IST Hcl Tech April futures opened at 1532.85 as against previous close of 1538.1

HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1535 with a bid price of 1542.7 and an offer price of 1543.65. The bid quantity stands at 3500 and the offer quantity at 700. The open interest for the stock is at 15076600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1532.1, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1528.1

Hcl Tech stock is currently priced at 1532.1 with a 0.26% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 4 points.

03 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.9%
3 Months1.17%
6 Months23.38%
YTD4.24%
1 Year39.17%
03 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1528.1, down -1.82% from yesterday's ₹1556.45

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1528.1 with a percent change of -1.82 and a net change of -28.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1556.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hcl Tech on BSE, the volume was 35826 shares with a closing price of 1556.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!