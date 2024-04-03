Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Sees Positive Trading Momentum

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1569.15 and closed at ₹1556.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1569.15 and a low of ₹1525.05 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹413,803.11 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1696.5 and the 52-week low was ₹1016.45. The BSE volume for the day was 35,826 shares traded.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3928.0
|45.4
|1.17
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1437275.38
|Infosys
|1489.9
|6.7
|0.45
|1731.0
|1215.45
|616280.44
|HCL Technologies
|1556.25
|28.15
|1.84
|1696.5
|1016.45
|422314.13
|LTI Mindtree
|4905.2
|4.55
|0.09
|6442.65
|4130.3
|145099.11
|Tech Mahindra
|1256.9
|20.25
|1.64
|1416.0
|982.95
|110596.12
HCL Tech stock is currently priced at ₹1556.15, with a net change of 28.05 and a percent change of 1.84. The stock has shown a positive movement in the recent period.
HCL Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1519.25 and a high of ₹1551.10 on the current day.
HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1535 with a bid price of 1542.7 and an offer price of 1543.65. The bid quantity stands at 3500 and the offer quantity at 700. The open interest for the stock is at 15076600.
Hcl Tech stock is currently priced at ₹1532.1 with a 0.26% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 4 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.9%
|3 Months
|1.17%
|6 Months
|23.38%
|YTD
|4.24%
|1 Year
|39.17%
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1528.1 with a percent change of -1.82 and a net change of -28.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Hcl Tech on BSE, the volume was 35826 shares with a closing price of ₹1556.45.
