Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1479.6 and closed at ₹1468.75 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1492.85 and a low of ₹1472.65. The market capitalization was ₹401,378.2 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1696.5 and a 52-week low of ₹1087.75. The BSE trading volume for the day was 51525 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 51 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1492.85 & ₹1472.65 yesterday to end at ₹1468.75. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.