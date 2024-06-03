Active Stocks
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Rises in Positive Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Rises in Positive Trading

8 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 1322.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1328.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at 1330.4, closed at 1332, with a high of 1340.5 and a low of 1317.05. The market capitalization stood at 359017.89 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1696.5 and 1087.75, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 336,314 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:13:48 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:52:52 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Today, HCL Tech's stock price rose by 0.24% to reach 1326, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. LTI and Mindtree are declining, whereas Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra are all showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also performing well, with gains of 2.72% and 2.51% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3717.3547.851.34254.453141.651344969.76
Infosys1412.656.40.461721.291255.22584830.13
HCL Technologies1326.03.20.241696.51087.75359831.99
LTI Mindtree4683.9-21.0-0.456442.654565.0138719.96
Tech Mahindra1239.810.950.891416.01060.2109420.55
03 Jun 2024, 09:44:47 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.85%; Futures open interest increased by 0.89%

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Hcl Tech indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

03 Jun 2024, 09:33:50 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1328.95, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1322.8

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech share price is at 1328.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1311.87 and 1336.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1311.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1336.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 Jun 2024, 09:17:50 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The share price of HCL Tech has increased by 1.55% and is currently trading at 1343.30. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have surged by 15.96% to 1343.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.57%
3 Months-19.7%
6 Months-0.94%
YTD-9.69%
1 Year15.96%
03 Jun 2024, 08:49:21 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11336.27Support 11311.87
Resistance 21350.78Support 21301.98
Resistance 31360.67Support 31287.47
03 Jun 2024, 08:33:20 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 22.83% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4434
    Buy13131310
    Hold14141312
    Sell6678
    Strong Sell2222
03 Jun 2024, 08:18:48 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4023 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 164.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 336 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:02:42 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1332 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1340.5 & 1317.05 yesterday to end at 1332. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

