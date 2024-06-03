Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Rises in Positive Trading

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1330.4, closed at ₹1332, with a high of ₹1340.5 and a low of ₹1317.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹359017.89 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1696.5 and ₹1087.75, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 336,314 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Today, HCL Tech's stock price rose by 0.24% to reach ₹1326, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. LTI and Mindtree are declining, whereas Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra are all showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also performing well, with gains of 2.72% and 2.51% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3717.35
|47.85
|1.3
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1344969.76
|Infosys
|1412.65
|6.4
|0.46
|1721.29
|1255.22
|584830.13
|HCL Technologies
|1326.0
|3.2
|0.24
|1696.5
|1087.75
|359831.99
|LTI Mindtree
|4683.9
|-21.0
|-0.45
|6442.65
|4565.0
|138719.96
|Tech Mahindra
|1239.8
|10.95
|0.89
|1416.0
|1060.2
|109420.55
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Hcl Tech indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1328.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1311.87 and ₹1336.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1311.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1336.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The share price of HCL Tech has increased by 1.55% and is currently trading at ₹1343.30. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have surged by 15.96% to ₹1343.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.57%
|3 Months
|-19.7%
|6 Months
|-0.94%
|YTD
|-9.69%
|1 Year
|15.96%
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1336.27
|Support 1
|1311.87
|Resistance 2
|1350.78
|Support 2
|1301.98
|Resistance 3
|1360.67
|Support 3
|1287.47
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 22.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|10
|Hold
|14
|14
|13
|12
|Sell
|6
|6
|7
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 164.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 336 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1340.5 & ₹1317.05 yesterday to end at ₹1332. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend