Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech closed today at 1347.85, down -0.92% from yesterday's 1360.4

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1359.9 and closed at ₹1367.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1377.85, while the low was ₹1359. With a market capitalization of ₹369167.0 crore, the 52-week high and low were ₹1696.5 and ₹1048 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 107,686 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
HCL Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1333.4 and a high of ₹1370.05 on the current trading day.
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Hcl Tech indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Hcl Tech share price closed the day at ₹1347.85 - a 0.92% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1368.08 , 1387.27 , 1404.53. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1331.63 , 1314.37 , 1295.18.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 3 PM is 271.21% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1347.85, showing a decrease of -0.92%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The current market price of Hcl Tech has broken the first support of ₹1352.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1345.47. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1345.47 then there can be further negative price movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1429.60
|10 Days
|1465.74
|20 Days
|1504.88
|50 Days
|1588.28
|100 Days
|1533.21
|300 Days
|1377.67
The trading volume of Hcl Tech up to 2 PM is 432.74% higher compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹1349.85, showing a slight decrease of -0.78%. Volume traded is a key indicator in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 1344.92 and 1333.72 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1333.72 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1344.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1346.43
|Support 1
|1336.98
|Resistance 2
|1350.77
|Support 2
|1331.87
|Resistance 3
|1355.88
|Support 3
|1327.53
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 21.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|11
|11
|10
|Hold
|13
|12
|11
|13
|Sell
|7
|8
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|2
The current market price of Hcl Tech has broken the first support of ₹1352.83 & second support of ₹1345.47 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1332.93. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1332.93 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
The trading volume of HCL Tech until 1 PM has increased by 311.72% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1339.6, showing a decrease of -1.53%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signify a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 1346.62 and 1335.42 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1335.42 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1346.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1344.92
|Support 1
|1333.72
|Resistance 2
|1350.48
|Support 2
|1328.08
|Resistance 3
|1356.12
|Support 3
|1322.52
A decrease in futures price, coupled with increased open interest in HCL Tech, indicates potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
HCL Technologies stock's low price today was ₹1333.4 while the high price reached ₹1370.05.
The trading volume of HCL Tech until 12 AM is 308.37% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹1343.05, up by -1.28%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest a further decline in prices.
Hcl Tech's stock reached a high of 1348.35 and a low of 1337.15 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1342.92 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1337.93 and 1329.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1346.62
|Support 1
|1335.42
|Resistance 2
|1353.08
|Support 2
|1330.68
|Resistance 3
|1357.82
|Support 3
|1324.22
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1429.60
|10 Days
|1465.74
|20 Days
|1504.88
|50 Days
|1588.28
|100 Days
|1533.21
|300 Days
|1377.67
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
The current market price of Hcl Tech has broken the first support of ₹1352.83 & second support of ₹1345.47 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1332.93. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1332.93 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Hcl Tech's trading volume by 11 AM was 100.35% higher than yesterday, while the price was at ₹1344.7, showing a decrease of -1.15%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Hcl Tech reached a peak of 1360.15 and a low of 1346.55 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe, indicating potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1356.52
|Support 1
|1342.92
|Resistance 2
|1365.13
|Support 2
|1337.93
|Resistance 3
|1370.12
|Support 3
|1329.32
The current market price of Hcl Tech has broken the first support of ₹1352.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1345.47. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1345.47 then there can be further negative price movement.
The share price of HCL Technologies has dropped by 0.51% today and is currently trading at ₹1353.45, in line with its industry peers. Other companies in the same sector, including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, LTI, Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra, are also experiencing a decline in their share prices today. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.38% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3842.05
|-21.7
|-0.56
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1390087.32
|Infosys
|1407.85
|-7.0
|-0.49
|1731.0
|1239.0
|582842.95
|HCL Technologies
|1353.45
|-6.95
|-0.51
|1696.5
|1048.0
|367281.0
|LTI Mindtree
|4656.0
|-35.9
|-0.77
|6442.65
|4418.0
|137893.67
|Tech Mahindra
|1258.2
|-8.7
|-0.69
|1416.0
|1021.5
|111044.47
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 20.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|11
|11
|10
|Hold
|13
|12
|11
|13
|Sell
|7
|8
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|2
The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 10 AM is 29.98% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹1355.85, down by 0.33%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Hcl Tech touched a high of 1365.0 & a low of 1356.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1362.82
|Support 1
|1354.27
|Resistance 2
|1368.18
|Support 2
|1351.08
|Resistance 3
|1371.37
|Support 3
|1345.72
Today, HCL Tech's stock price increased by 0.17% to reach ₹1362.65. Among its peers, LTI, Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are experiencing a decline, while Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both rose by 0.49%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3885.6
|21.85
|0.57
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1405844.09
|Infosys
|1418.1
|3.25
|0.23
|1731.0
|1239.0
|587086.4
|HCL Technologies
|1362.65
|2.25
|0.17
|1696.5
|1048.0
|369777.57
|LTI Mindtree
|4689.8
|-2.1
|-0.04
|6442.65
|4418.0
|138894.7
|Tech Mahindra
|1263.8
|-3.1
|-0.24
|1416.0
|1021.5
|111538.71
An increase in futures price and open interest in Hcl Tech indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1363.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1352.83 and ₹1372.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1352.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1372.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price of HCL Tech has increased by 0.40% and is currently trading at ₹1365.85. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have gained 28.50%, reaching ₹1365.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.01%
|3 Months
|-17.17%
|6 Months
|6.86%
|YTD
|-7.19%
|1 Year
|28.5%
The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1372.73
|Support 1
|1352.83
|Resistance 2
|1385.27
|Support 2
|1345.47
|Resistance 3
|1392.63
|Support 3
|1332.93
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 19.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|11
|11
|10
|Hold
|13
|12
|11
|13
|Sell
|7
|8
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 65.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 107 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1377.85 & ₹1359 yesterday to end at ₹1367.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!