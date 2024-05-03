Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech closed today at 1347.85, down -0.92% from yesterday's 1360.4

LIVE UPDATES
39 min read . 05:32 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 1360.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1347.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : HCL Tech's stock opened at 1359.9 and closed at 1367.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1377.85, while the low was 1359. With a market capitalization of 369167.0 crore, the 52-week high and low were 1696.5 and 1048 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 107,686 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:32 PM IST HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

HCL Technologies stock reached a low of 1333.4 and a high of 1370.05 on the current trading day.

03 May 2024, 04:30 PM IST Hcl Tech share price Today : Futures trading lower by -1.2%; Futures open interest increased by 3.29%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Hcl Tech indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 03:53 PM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1347.85, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹1360.4

Hcl Tech share price closed the day at 1347.85 - a 0.92% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1368.08 , 1387.27 , 1404.53. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1331.63 , 1314.37 , 1295.18.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST Hcl Tech share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 271.21% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 3 PM is 271.21% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1347.85, showing a decrease of -0.92%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 03:33 PM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:17 PM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1347.75, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹1360.4

The current market price of Hcl Tech has broken the first support of 1352.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1345.47. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1345.47 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Hcl Tech Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

03 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1429.60
10 Days1465.74
20 Days1504.88
50 Days1588.28
100 Days1533.21
300 Days1377.67
03 May 2024, 02:48 PM IST Hcl Tech share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 432.74% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Hcl Tech up to 2 PM is 432.74% higher compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 1349.85, showing a slight decrease of -0.78%. Volume traded is a key indicator in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 02:34 PM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1344.92 and 1333.72 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1333.72 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1344.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11346.43Support 11336.98
Resistance 21350.77Support 21331.87
Resistance 31355.88Support 31327.53
03 May 2024, 02:10 PM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 21.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3444
    Buy13111110
    Hold13121113
    Sell7877
    Strong Sell2232
03 May 2024, 02:04 PM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1341.9, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹1360.4

The current market price of Hcl Tech has broken the first support of 1352.83 & second support of 1345.47 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1332.93. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1332.93 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

03 May 2024, 01:51 PM IST Hcl Tech share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 311.72% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of HCL Tech until 1 PM has increased by 311.72% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1339.6, showing a decrease of -1.53%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signify a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1346.62 and 1335.42 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1335.42 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1346.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11344.92Support 11333.72
Resistance 21350.48Support 21328.08
Resistance 31356.12Support 31322.52
03 May 2024, 01:10 PM IST Hcl Tech share price Today : Futures trading lower by -1.9%; Futures open interest increased by 3.61%

A decrease in futures price, coupled with increased open interest in HCL Tech, indicates potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 01:07 PM IST HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

HCL Technologies stock's low price today was 1333.4 while the high price reached 1370.05.

03 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST Hcl Tech share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 308.37% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of HCL Tech until 12 AM is 308.37% higher than the previous day, with the price at 1343.05, up by -1.28%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:40 PM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech's stock reached a high of 1348.35 and a low of 1337.15 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1342.92 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1337.93 and 1329.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11346.62Support 11335.42
Resistance 21353.08Support 21330.68
Resistance 31357.82Support 31324.22
03 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Simple Moving Average

03 May 2024, 12:13 PM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1339.95, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹1360.4

The current market price of Hcl Tech has broken the first support of 1352.83 & second support of 1345.47 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1332.93. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1332.93 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

03 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 100.35% higher than yesterday

Hcl Tech's trading volume by 11 AM was 100.35% higher than yesterday, while the price was at 1344.7, showing a decrease of -1.15%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech reached a peak of 1360.15 and a low of 1346.55 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe, indicating potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11356.52Support 11342.92
Resistance 21365.13Support 21337.93
Resistance 31370.12Support 31329.32
03 May 2024, 11:27 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1348.1, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹1360.4

The current market price of Hcl Tech has broken the first support of 1352.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1345.47. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1345.47 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 11:11 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of HCL Technologies has dropped by 0.51% today and is currently trading at 1353.45, in line with its industry peers. Other companies in the same sector, including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, LTI, Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra, are also experiencing a decline in their share prices today. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.38% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3842.05-21.7-0.564254.453141.651390087.32
Infosys1407.85-7.0-0.491731.01239.0582842.95
HCL Technologies1353.45-6.95-0.511696.51048.0367281.0
LTI Mindtree4656.0-35.9-0.776442.654418.0137893.67
Tech Mahindra1258.2-8.7-0.691416.01021.5111044.47
03 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -29.98% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 10 AM is 29.98% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 1355.85, down by 0.33%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech touched a high of 1365.0 & a low of 1356.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11362.82Support 11354.27
Resistance 21368.18Support 21351.08
Resistance 31371.37Support 31345.72
03 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.08%; Futures open interest increased by 0.38%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Hcl Tech indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

03 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1363.5, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1360.4

Hcl Tech share price is at 1363.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1352.83 and 1372.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1352.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1372.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of HCL Tech has increased by 0.40% and is currently trading at 1365.85. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have gained 28.50%, reaching 1365.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.01%
3 Months-17.17%
6 Months6.86%
YTD-7.19%
1 Year28.5%
03 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11372.73Support 11352.83
Resistance 21385.27Support 21345.47
Resistance 31392.63Support 31332.93
03 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today : Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4019 k

The trading volume yesterday was 65.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 107 k.

03 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1367.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1377.85 & 1359 yesterday to end at 1367.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.