Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Slides in Today's Trading

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1527.8 and closed at ₹1528.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1558.45, while the low was ₹1519.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹415,806.99 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1696.5 and ₹1016.45, respectively. On the BSE, the volume was 46,804 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Hcl Tech stock is ₹1523.6 with a percent change of -0.81, resulting in a net change of -12.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.69%
|3 Months
|3.18%
|6 Months
|23.9%
|YTD
|4.76%
|1 Year
|39.86%
HCL Tech stock is currently priced at ₹1535.5 with a net change of 7.4 and a percent change of 0.48.
On the last day, HCL Tech on the BSE had a volume of 46804 shares and closed at a price of ₹1528.1.
