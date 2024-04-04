Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Slides in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 04 Apr 2024, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 1536.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1523.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : HCL Tech's stock opened at 1527.8 and closed at 1528.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1558.45, while the low was 1519.25. The market capitalization stood at 415,806.99 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1696.5 and 1016.45, respectively. On the BSE, the volume was 46,804 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

04 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1523.6, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹1536.1

The current price of Hcl Tech stock is 1523.6 with a percent change of -0.81, resulting in a net change of -12.5.

04 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.69%
3 Months3.18%
6 Months23.9%
YTD4.76%
1 Year39.86%
04 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1535.5, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1528.1

HCL Tech stock is currently priced at 1535.5 with a net change of 7.4 and a percent change of 0.48.

04 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1528.1 on last trading day

On the last day, HCL Tech on the BSE had a volume of 46804 shares and closed at a price of 1528.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!