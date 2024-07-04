Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1491.5 and closed at ₹1480.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1491.5 and the low was ₹1471.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹402,178.74 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1696.5 and ₹1087.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 75,391 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1489.43
|Support 1
|1471.63
|Resistance 2
|1498.12
|Support 2
|1462.52
|Resistance 3
|1507.23
|Support 3
|1453.83
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1494.0, 0.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|14
|13
|13
|11
|Hold
|13
|14
|14
|11
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 75 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1491.5 & ₹1471.6 yesterday to end at ₹1480.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.