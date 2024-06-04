Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech's stock price on the last day opened at ₹1350 and closed at ₹1322.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1354, while the lowest was ₹1310.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹356738.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1696.5 and ₹1087.75 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 44874 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 23.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|10
|Hold
|14
|14
|13
|12
|Sell
|6
|6
|7
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 164.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 336 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1354 & ₹1310.5 yesterday to end at ₹1322.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend